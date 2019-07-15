By Héctor Villarreal

World class Panamanians, Bryan “La Roca” De Gracia (25-2-1, 21 KOs) and Luis “El Nica” Concepcion (38-8,27 KOs) stopped Nicaraguan opponents on Saturday night at Gimnasio Los Naranjos in Boquete, Chiriqui, Panama.

De Gracia, currently WBA’s #5 featherweight, dropped veteran Daniel “El General” Diaz (23-9-2, 15 KOs) and caused a severe cut on his left cheek, forcing the visitor to quit at the end of round one.

Felix Moncada (9-10-1, 1 KO) gave tough opposition to former two division world champion Concepcion, until the local caught him with a right hook, which Moncada allegued was a low blow. Referee Armando Tejeira ruled it a legal punch and declared Concepcion the winner by KO at 1:13 in round 4.

Cuban featherweight Norlan Yera (9-0, 4 KOs) stays undefeated by stopping local Ivan Trejos (9-15-3, 2 KOs) at 1:28 of the sixth and final round.



Female sensational bantamweight Teresa Almengor (3-1-2, 1 KO) pleased her fans by winning a war on points over Nicaraguan Jamileth Vallejos (1-2, 1 KO).

The successful card was promoted by TSP Boxing, Sparta Promotions and Casa de Campeones.