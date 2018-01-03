January 3, 2018

De Alba-Padilla collide Feb 13

Super Featherweight Frank De Alba (22-2-2, 9 KOs) will battle Carlos Padilla (16-6-1, 10 KOs) in the eight-round main event on February 13th at The Sands Bethlehem Event Center. The Fox-Garcia bout is scheduled for eight-rounds. Undefeated super lightweight Mykal “The Professor” Fox (15-0, 4 KOs) will take on Ricardo Garcia (14-1, 9 KOs) in the co-main event.

In another eight-round bout, heavyweight contender Joe Hanks (22-2, 14 KOs) will fight Nick Guivas (14-9-2, 9 KOs).

The card is promoted by King’s Promotions.

IBF Branches into Muay Thai
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.