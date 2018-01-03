De Alba-Padilla collide Feb 13

Super Featherweight Frank De Alba (22-2-2, 9 KOs) will battle Carlos Padilla (16-6-1, 10 KOs) in the eight-round main event on February 13th at The Sands Bethlehem Event Center. The Fox-Garcia bout is scheduled for eight-rounds. Undefeated super lightweight Mykal “The Professor” Fox (15-0, 4 KOs) will take on Ricardo Garcia (14-1, 9 KOs) in the co-main event.

In another eight-round bout, heavyweight contender Joe Hanks (22-2, 14 KOs) will fight Nick Guivas (14-9-2, 9 KOs).

The card is promoted by King’s Promotions.