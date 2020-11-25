Matchroom Boxing Italy and OPI Since 82 will close out 2020 on December 17 at the Allianz Cloud in Milan, with all of the action shown live on DAZN.

In the main event, former EBU European lightweight champion Francesco Patera (23-3, 8 KOs) looks to extend his five-fight winning streak against Italy’s Devis ‘Boom Boom’ Boschiero (48-6-2, 22 KOs) as they battle for the vacant WBC Silver lightweight title previously held by rising star Ryan “Kingry” Garcia.

Luca Rigoldi (22-1-2, 8 KOs) defends his European super bantamweight title against Gamal Yafai (17-1, 10 KOs), who has bounced back with three straight wins following his first career loss to former world title challenger Gavin McDonnell.

Recent Matchroom and OPI signing Maiva Hamadouche (21-1, 17 KOs) defends her IBF female super featherweight belt against Nina Pavlovic (6-3-1, 1 KO). Hamadouche is eyeing unification fights with Terri Harper and Hyun-Mi Choi if she is successful.

European champion Sandor Martin (36-2, 13 KOs) clashes with Nestor Maradiaga (8-9-1, 4 KOs) in an eight round super lightweight contest and Mirko Natalizi (8-0, 5 KOs) meets Manuel Largacha (9-9-6, 4 KOs) over eight rounds in a super welterweight contest.