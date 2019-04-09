On Thursday, April 18, at the Sportivnyy Kompleks “Kolizey” in Grozny City, unbeaten heavyweight Apti Davtaev (16-0, 15 KOs) will headline a show entitled “Time of Legends,” in a 10-round showdown against Brazil’s Pedro Otas (32-4-1, 28 KOs).

The event, televised live on Russian public sports channel Match TV, will also feature WBA #7, IBF #6 and WBO #4 light heavyweight slugger Umar Salamov (23-1, 17 KOs) defending his WBO International light heavyweight belt against Poland’s Norbert Dabrowski (22-7-2, 9 KOs), as well as fellow undefeated hometown hero Aslambek Idigov (15-0, 7 KOs) taking on Spain’s Ronny Landaeta (16-1, 10 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the WBO Europe super middleweight title.

All three fighters recently concluded a six-week training camp at Detroit’s world-famous Kronk Gym under SugarHill Steward and Rick Phillips.