Two-time super featherweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (20-0, 19 KOs) will defend his WBA title against three-division world champion Abner Mares (31-3-1, 15 KOs) on Saturday, February 9 live on SHOWTIME from StubHub Center in Carson, Calif.

Gervonta Davis: “I’m very excited to be showcased in my first main event in the United States on February 9. I want to make a statement in this fight by putting on a tremendous performance against an experienced world champion like Abner Mares. I plan on showing everyone why I belong in pound-for-pound discussions and why I’m the most exciting champion in boxing today. You don’t want to miss it!”

Abner Mares: “I wanted this fight and I want this challenge against Gervonta Davis. I’m preparing well and I will add my fifth world title in my fourth weight class on February 9 on SHOWTIME.”

Richard Schaefer of Ringstar Sports: “The matchup between Gervonta Davis and Abner Mares features pound for pound two of the most exciting boxers. For Gervonta it is the biggest test in his career and for Abner it is simply “Dare to be Great”. These two are the definition of modern day gladiators who will put it all on the line on February 9. The winners of this exciting matchup are us – the fight fans and the general public who will be in for a treat!”