Darragh Foley: Relikh is made for me

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

In the second installment of Johnny Lewis Fight Promotion Series, WBA #8 jr welterweight Darragh Foley (15-2, 8 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous points decision over Canada’s WBA #10 Steven Wilcox (18-2-1, 5 KOs) on Saturday at the Star City Casino, Sydney, NSW, Australia. Foley, an Australia-based Irishman, prevailed by scores of 117-111, 118-110 and 116-112.

“I outboxed Wilcox,” said Foley. “They thought I was going to come out swinging but I showed I had boxing skills. I felt like I could have done another sixteen rounds against Wilcox. I was landing at will and he was visibly hurt three or four times. In round eight I wobbled Wilcox with a left hook.

“I hurt my hand in that round. I’m going to be a world champion this year. After this win, I will be in the top five. I just boxed the ears off the WBA number ten light welterweight. This is my year. The new WBA champ Kyril Relikh is made for me. He is a busy fighter but I would be all over him. What you see is what you get.

“I want to say thank you to my sponsors Wall Zone, Duffy’s Bar, Sports Lab and Epicentre TV. This is a team effort and everyone is living their dream through me. It means so much to me.”

In other action, previously unbeaten Haithen Laamouz (12-1, 5 KOs) was an upset loser to Gaige Ireland (4-1-2, 3 KOs) via ten round decision in an Australian lightweight title bout. Ireland’s only loss was to Randy Moreno Ochoa in Las Vegas in 2016. He is trained by Melbourne’s Brian Butler who predicted his charge would be victorious.

“I’ve been boxing for ten years and to win the title in front of my family and friends also my trainer Brian Butler, it feels fantastic. We knew he was fast but not much of a puncher. He was a good mover with great combinations but I was stronger and I’m good at breaking people down. When they said this was ten rounds – that is my cup of tea. Four weeks ago our gym was burnt down and there will be a fundraiser on April 8.”

Also in middleweight action, Irish-born John Hitchinson (12-2-3, 4 KOs) was held to a draw over ten rounds by Craig Parke (10-2-1, 3 KOs). Parke, 42 years of age, was having his second fight in ten years.

Irish light welterweight Gearoid Clancy (9-5, 2 KOs) captured the New South Wales championship when he outscored Sam Williams (5-6-3) over eight rounds.

Unbeaten light-middleweight Riccardo Colosimo (3-0, 2 KOs) outpointed Victorian Brent Dames (6-4-0) over four rounds by unanimous decision.

In a light-middleweight bout, Daniel Keating (2-0,2KO’s) score a three round knockout over debutant Hussain Wasette (0-1) in a scheduled four round bout.

23-year-old Sudanese light middleweight Manyang Dut (2-0,1KO) stopped Rhyse Saliba (2-2-0) in round three of a scheduled four round bout. The referee crowned Dut at 2.55 of round three.

Promoter Paul Nasari, matchmaker Chris Carman.