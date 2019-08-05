August 5, 2019
Boxing News

Daniel Dubois returns Sept 27

Unbeaten heavyweight Daniel Dubois (12-0,11 KOs) will bid to add the Commonwealth title to his belt collection on September 27 at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Dubois will meet Ebenezer Tetteh (19-0, 16 KOs) of Ghana for the vacant crown previously held by Joe Joyce. Dubois is going for his seventh title in 13 pro fights.

WBO female flyweight champion Nicola Adams (5-0, 3 KOs) will also be on the card, possibly in a unification fight against the winner of an August 16 clash between Argentina’s IBF champion Leonela Paola Yudica and Mexican Isabel Millan.

