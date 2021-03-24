Triller Fight Club today announced that former IBF cruiserweight titleholder Steve Cunningham will replace Antonio Tarver on its April 17 event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Cunningham (29-9-1, 13 KOs) takes on MMA legend Frank Mir. The 44-year-old former champion last fought in 2017.

YouTuber Jake Paul takes on former Bellator and OneFC Championship champion Ben Askren in the main event, while former super lightweight world champion Regis Prograis faces Ivan Redkach in an attractive bout.

The suggested PPV price for the event is $49.99.