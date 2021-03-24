Triller Fight Club today announced that former IBF cruiserweight titleholder Steve Cunningham will replace Antonio Tarver on its April 17 event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Cunningham (29-9-1, 13 KOs) takes on MMA legend Frank Mir. The 44-year-old former champion last fought in 2017.
YouTuber Jake Paul takes on former Bellator and OneFC Championship champion Ben Askren in the main event, while former super lightweight world champion Regis Prograis faces Ivan Redkach in an attractive bout.
The suggested PPV price for the event is $49.99.
thoughts anyone?
Cunningham, Tarver….. it won’t matter. Frank Mir was a spectacular grappler at his best, did some crazy stuff, but he never dealt well with being hit. He had 13 losses in mma, 10 of them were by ko.
Excellent point! Could not agree more!
My question is this. How can the athletic commission sanction Cunningham-Mir? Absolutely disgraceful.
Oh they’ve done worse – much, much worse.
all crap. but glad to see Cunningham get a payday
Regis Prograis vs. Ivan Redkach is a decent matchup, the rest is crap I agree, and by no means deserving to be a PPV
If this is boxing it is an easy win for cunningham
I suppose this is as close as we get to “Gladiators”…?
It’s a fight between two older dudes…. both could fight, albeit, in their respective disciplines…..
The only positive is that it opens the door for those “what if” dream matchups….ala Rocky Balboa vs Hulk Hogan….
Why Mir out of all people, unless it’s MMA. Mir in his prime was one of the best offensive grapplers that ever stepped into the Octagon, but his chin was always suspect. Maybe wearing the 12 ounce gloves will prove to make the difference, but I doubt that.
BTW, rooting for Ben Askren. I think he may have been the one to dethrone Usman, but Masvidal pretty much took his fighting spirit out of him. Hope he makes a come back for one more run at the UFC title.