Cruz vence a Mrdjenovich y retiene titulo AMB en Hermosillo En una revancha, la campeona femenina de peso pluma de la AMB, Erika Cruz (15-1, 3 KOs) derrotó a la ex campeona de 40 años Jelena Mrdjenovich (41-12-2, 19 KOs) por decisión unánime en diez asaltos el sábado por la noche en el Estrada- Co-estelar de Cortés en el Centro de Usos Múltiples en Hermosillo, México. Los puntajes fueron 100-90 3x para Cruz, quien también ganó su pelea anterior en abril de 2021, poniendo fin al reinado de título de cinco años de Mrdjenovich. Nontshinga vence a Flores y gana el título minimosca de la FIB en Hermosillo Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

