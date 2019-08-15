The next Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions card on UFC Fight Pass will take place August 24 at the Viejas Casino and Resort in Alpine, California, which is located about 30 miles from San Diego. Headlining the show is undefeated middleweight prospect Connor “The Kid” Coyle (10-0, 3 KOs) against Rafael “The Pride of San Diego” Ramon Ramirez (21-4-2, 4 KOs) in 10-rounder.

The 29-year-old Coyle’s great grand-father and great-uncle, both named Spider Kelly, each were British Empire and Commonwealth featherweight champions, 16 years apart. Ramirez was a past sparring partner for Floyd Mayweather, Jr., Shane Mosely and Jose Luis Castillo.

Super lightweight Santiago “Somer” Dominguez (16-0, 12 KOs) takes on Fabian Lyimo (23-9-2, 15 KOs) in the eight-round co-feature. Also, unbeaten welterweight Adrian Guttierrez (7-0-1, 4 KOs) is slated to face German “Tin Tan” Valdez (4-5-1, 1 KO) in a six-round bout.