Star Boxing announced today that WBO light heavyweight champion Joe Smith Jr’s October 30 title defense against Umar Salamov will be postponed due to Smith Jr. testing positive for COVID-19. The fight was set to be officially announced this week and expected to sell out quickly. A rescheduled fight date will be announced soon.

Joe Smith Jr: “I was in camp working hard. I am very disappointed that I won’t be able to defend my title in October due to having COVID. When I am better I will be back in the gym preparing to fight as soon as I can and put on a great show for all my fans.”

Promoter Joe DeGuardia: “We are disappointed that we must postpone Joe Smith’s first world title defense in front of his dedicated New York fanbase.” DeGuardia continued, “Currently, our sole focus is to make sure that Joe is healthy and we wish him a speedy recovery. News on a rescheduled fight date will be announced soon.”