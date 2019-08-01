The final press conference for the homecoming bout of featherweight Michael Conlan (11-0, 6 KOs) on Saturday evening at the annual Féile an Phobail summer festival against Diego Alberto Ruiz (21-2, 10 KOs) was a relatively subdued affair compared to what will be a raucous, sold-out atmosphere when he steps into the ring. Conlan-Ruiz will headline the ESPN+ stream starting at 5pm ET. The undercard stream will feature a middleweight showdown between Luis Arias (18-1-1, 9 KOs) and Luke Keeler (16-2-1, 5 KOs).



Michael Conlan: “Over the last six or seven months everything has clicked. I’ve been in training for this fight since April and I’ve learned so much. I believe this is a coming-out party for me and it’s the best Michael Conlan you’ll see.”

Diego Alberto Ruiz: “I know Michael Conlan very well and he’s a very quick and fast boxer. He’s had a fantastic amateur career, but we’ve come here to win this fight and that’s what we’ll do.”