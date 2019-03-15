For the third consecutive year, Michael “Mick” Conlan is ready to crash the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden for a St. Patrick’s Day extravaganza. Conlan (10-0, 7 KOs) will defend his WBO Intercontinental featherweight strap against Ruben Garcia Hernandez (24-3-2, 10 KOs) on Sunday in a 10-rounder. In the welterweight main event, former welterweight world champion Luis Collazo (38-7, 20 KOs) will face Samuel Vargas (30-4-2, 14 KOs) in a 10-rounder. The card will be streamed on ESPN+.



Michael Conlan: “St. Patrick’s Day is normally a crazy day, but when you have an Irish guy fighting at Madison Square Garden, it makes it even more special.”

Ruben Garcia Hernandez: “We know it’s going to be a tough challenge because a lot of people are going to be supporting him. I’m not going to be thinking about that. In the ring, I’m just going to focus on beating him and winning the fight.”

Samuel Vargas: “I want to make a statement. I’ve been in there before with great world champions. This time around, I feel like I’ve learned so much being in the ring. This camp has been amazing in LA. I’m really looking forward to making a statement and winning easily.”

Luis Collazo: “He’s going to see ‘easy’ on Sunday. I’m not one to talk much, but when I get in that ring, I’m totally a different character. I’m a straight beast. Whether (it’s in) victory or defeat, I’m coming. I’m bringing it.”