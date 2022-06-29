Conferencia de prensa de Usyk-Joshua en Londres l campeón de peso pesado de la AMB, la FIB y la OMB, Oleksander Usyk, y el ex campeón Anthony Joshua se enfrentaron durante 83 intensos segundos y habría durado más si el promotor Eddie Hearn no hubiera intervenido. La conferencia de prensa de hoy en Londres será la última vez que se reúnan hasta la semana de la pelea para la revancha del 20 de agosto en Arabia Saudita. Wilson vence a Rueda en Australia Like this: Like Loading...

