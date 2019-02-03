By David Finger at ringside

After the first ESPN televised fight from Frisco Texas, there was something that was abundantly clear to everyone in press row: Bob Arum knows how to pick Ghanaian fighters. Accra’s Richard Commey emerged as the most attractive opponent for Vasyl Lomachenko in April after crushing Russian Isa Chaniev in the second round to win the vacant IBF lightweight title. Commey showed little respect for the power of Chaniev early and seemed determined to avoid losing another close decision as had been the case the last time he fought for the IBF belt back in 2016 against Robert Easter. Commey walked into the Russian, eating an uppercut early against a counterpunching Chaniev, as well as an overhand right. But the strategy paid huge dividends after a right hand from the African seemed to wobble the Russian. Although he turned to his corner and winked it seemed to be little more than whistling in the graveyard as Commey began to bully the smaller man, throwing hard left hooks to the chin. However it was a right cross after a missed left hook that marked the end for Chaniev. Chaniev rose on wobbly legs and only survived the round when an over aggressive Commey slipped to the canvas, giving Chaniev a few valuable seconds to recover. But even after the minute recess the Russian was clearly still badly discombobulated and the hard hitting Ghanaian dropped Chaniev a second time with a short left hook to the chin. Referee Lawrence Cole wisely waved off the fight as Chaniev rose on wobbly legs, giving Commey the win by way of second round TKO at 0:39 of round two. With the win Commey improves to 28-2, 25 KOs while Chaniev falls to 13-2, 6 KOs.