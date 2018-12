Star Boxing returns to Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, on January 26th with Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin (22-1, 18 KOs) against Adam “Bad Boy” Mate (28-13, 21 KOs), in a scheduled 10 round jr welterweight contest. Seldin is coming fresh off his first round knockout of Nelson Lara last month in Oklahoma on ESPN+.