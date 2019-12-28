December 28, 2019
Boxing News

Cintron: I’ll wrest Ioka’s cinturon (belt)

Report, photos by Joe Koizumi

Cintron Japan02
Unbeaten two-time Olympian, Puerto Rican southpaw Jeyvier Cintron (11-0, 5 KOs) said, “I’ll take the champion Kazuto Ioka’s Cinturon (championship belt).” Tall and swift-moving southpaw footworker Cintron participated in a public workout along with his trainer, ex-champ Ivan Calderon, at Watanabe Gym today. Jeyvier, six years his junior at 30, said, “I respect four-class champion Ioka’s career, but it will be me that will dethrone him and bring back the belt to our country. I have a very good condition, and my confidence in victory is more than 100 percent.”



Cintron Japan03

Cintron Japan04

Cintron Japan05

Cintron Japan01

Gonzalez defeats Ishida in IBF 115lb eliminator

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>