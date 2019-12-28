Report, photos by Joe Koizumi



Unbeaten two-time Olympian, Puerto Rican southpaw Jeyvier Cintron (11-0, 5 KOs) said, “I’ll take the champion Kazuto Ioka’s Cinturon (championship belt).” Tall and swift-moving southpaw footworker Cintron participated in a public workout along with his trainer, ex-champ Ivan Calderon, at Watanabe Gym today. Jeyvier, six years his junior at 30, said, “I respect four-class champion Ioka’s career, but it will be me that will dethrone him and bring back the belt to our country. I have a very good condition, and my confidence in victory is more than 100 percent.”



