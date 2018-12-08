Unbeaten super flyweight Jeyvier Cintron (9-0, 4 KOs) won by eighth round disqualification against Marvin Solano (21-3, 8 KOs) in a bout for the WBO Latino title on Friday night at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico. Referee Roberto Ramirez stopped the bout at 1:40 of the eighth round after some dirty moves by Solano. Solano threw several low blows, pushed Cintron and lifted the Puerto Rican during the fight. Solano visited the canvas in the fifth round.



Heavyweight Víctor Bisbal (24-3, 17 KOs) needed just 61 seconds to take down Edson Roberto Dos Santos (30-4-2, 24 KOs) in a bout for the WBO Latino title. Bisbal sent Dos Santos to the canvas with a right hand and the referee stopped the action immediately.



Other Results

Calyton Laurent Jr. W4 Kenny Cruz Carrasquillo (heavyweight)

Pablo De Jesús W4 Ronald Quintana (middleweight)

David Reyes W4 Raymond Roig Méndez (flyweight)

Alfredo Cruz W4 Kenny Julián Agosto (super bantamweight)