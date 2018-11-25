In a battle between determined super lightweights who never stopped throwing punches, Carlos “Chuko” Diaz (27-1, 13 KOs) won by ten round unanimous decision over Jesus Antonio “Ricky” Perez (22-1, 17 KOs)on Saturday night at the Oasis Arena in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico.



Scores were 97-91, 97-91, 96-92. “Chuko” scored a flash knockdown with a sneaky left in round one. Referee Florentine Lopez took a point when ”Chuko” pushed Pérez after the initial round.

WBC female super flyweight champion Guadalupe “Lupita” Martinez (18-9, 6 KOs) schooled challenger Yulihan “Cobrita” Luna (16-3-1, 2 KOs) over ten rounds, winning 97-92 on all three cards.



