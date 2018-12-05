By Bob Caico

Undefeated middleweight “Dangerous” Donnie Marshall of Buffalo, NY but now fighting out of Raleigh, NC, has signed a promotional deal with Christy Martin Promotions. Fresh off his victory this past Saturday as the main event of the Christy Martin Promotions card at the CenterStage@Noda in Charlotte, NC, Marshall (10-0, 6 KOs) became the first fighter to sign with the legendary pioneer of women’s boxing. Marshall, who relocated to the “Tar Heel State” in 2016 to be closer to family, has fought exclusively in North Carolina since turning pro on July 23, 2016.

“We are very excited with Donnie to be the face of our company,” said Martin who has been promoting for a few years. “I was so fortunate in my career and I want to be there to help somebody achieve some of the things I was able to do.”

Marshall, who has had a couple of proposed ShoBox appearances fallout, is trained by former world title challenger Ross “The Boss” Thompson although the coaching situation is a long-distance relationship. Thompson is located in Buffalo – the hometown of Marshall! “I talk to Ross every day and send him sparring videos, he studies them and tells me what to work on,” explained Marshall. “We make the logistics work!”

Martin (49-7-3, 31 KOs), who retired from the ring after losing her rematch to Mia St. John – another pioneer in women’s boxing –wants to be one of the best promoters in boxing but understands she needs to grow her company, just like Marshall is evolving his career. “It’s like a fighter, you build gradually in your hometown. We will have another card in February in Charlotte then one in Florida next March.”

Marshall is scheduled to appear on the February 23rd Christy Martin Promotions card, which is planned for the CenterStage@Noda in Charlotte.