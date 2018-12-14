By Miguel Maravilla

WBC/WBO unified women’s middleweight world champion Christina Hammer, (23-0, 10 KOs) of Germany by way of Kazakhstan held court with media Saturday night at the StubHub Center in Carson, California. Hammer spoke prior to the HBO Boxing final episode which featured her next opponent WBC/WBA/IBF women’s middleweight champion Clarissa Shields (8-0, 2 KOs), who won a unanimous decision over Femke Hermans (9-2, 3 KOs) in the co-main event. Hammer was seated ringside watching.



Regarding her upcoming potential showdown with Shields, Hammer said, “This fight means a lot to me. I want this fight because it’s history and I want to be the undisputed champion. I want this fight. I want to make it clear who is number one.

“We are 2 champions, she has the WBC/WBA/IBF and I have the WBC and WBO. People want to see this unification,” Hammer added.

Hammer is coming off a unanimous decision over Tori Nelson in Detroit. Shields defeated Hanna Gabriels on the same card. Following that fight Hammer and Shields exchanged words in the ring afterwards.

“It’s good to have something happen outside the ring. Sometimes it’s showtime and sometimes it’s boxing but I want this fight,” Hammer said. “I’m a longtime champion with a lot of experience and I am much more taller than Clarissa.”

Hammer won the WBO world title back in 2010, and added the WBC title in 2016 (her WBC title status was changed to “champion in recess” earlier this year due to a digestive ailment).

“I have watched Claressa fight a long time ago when she was in the Olympics. All this time we have been preparing for her and that is the fight we have wanted,” Hammer said. “I’m much more smarter than her in the ring.”

Turning pro at the age of 18, Hammer has already had 17 world title fights, but two-time Olympic gold medalist Shields will be her biggest challenge.

Once she decides to hang up the gloves the 28-year-old Hammer is planning to have another career outside the ring: modeling.

“I have always focused on boxing but I am very blessed to be able to be a model,” Hammer said. “I see myself fighting, I think till I’m 30 or 31 but my first goal is to become undisputed champion and I dont take a step back from that,” Hammer concluded.

