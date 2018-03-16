Chilemba and Zerafa victorious

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBC #9 light heavyweight Isaac Chilemba (24-5-2, 10 KOs) outpointed WBC #6, WBO #12, WBA #13, IBF #14 Blake Caparello (28-3-1, 10 KOs) over twelve rounds at the Melbourne Pavillion, Flemington, Victoria, Australia on Friday with the WBC International title on the line. Scores were 115-113, 115-113, 117-111.

In other action, middleweight Michael Zerafa (23-2, 13 KOs) captured the vacant Commonwealth title outpointing previously unbeaten Englishman Adam Harper (8-1, 0 KOs) over twelve rounds.

The promoter was Brian Amatruda.