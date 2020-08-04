Mexican greats Julio César Chávez and Jorge “Travieso” Arce, will face each other for the third time in an exhibition fight at the Grand Hotel in Tijuana. It will take place on September 25, behind closed doors, with live PPV streaming. The event was officially announced at the WBC’s weekly “Coffee Tuesday” and will benefit vulnerable people in Tijuana and Culiacán, and grant scholarships to young people with addiction problems in the rehabilitation clinics of Julio César Chávez.

Also in action will be Julio’s sons. Julio César Chávez Jr will have an exhibition fight, while Omar Chavez will have an official eight-rounder. The transmission will be in high definition through the superboletos.com platform.