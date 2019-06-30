Unbeaten WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo (28-0, 21 KOs) retained his title with a twelve round unanimous decision over “The Contender” winner Brandon Adams (21-3, 13 KOs) on Saturday night at NRG Arena in Charlo’s hometown of Houston, Texas. Charlo won most rounds, but the crafty Adams made things difficult. Scores were 119-109, 120-108, 120-108.
Charlo cited an injury to his left hand for not getting the KO.
Am I the only one not impressed by either Charlo brother. Jacobs, Canelo, or Saunders would destroy this Charlo. And Spence and Crawford would destroy the other Charlo brother @ 154
Brandon adams should commend himself 2x boxcino finalist. contender winner and fought for world title and performed admirably not bad.