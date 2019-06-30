Unbeaten WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo (28-0, 21 KOs) retained his title with a twelve round unanimous decision over “The Contender” winner Brandon Adams (21-3, 13 KOs) on Saturday night at NRG Arena in Charlo’s hometown of Houston, Texas. Charlo won most rounds, but the crafty Adams made things difficult. Scores were 119-109, 120-108, 120-108.

Charlo cited an injury to his left hand for not getting the KO.