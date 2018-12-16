WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has confirmed that middleweight Willie Monroe Jr. had an adverse finding in his VADA test. “All parties have been informed. Premier Boxing, TGB Promotions and FOX Sports are all in agreement of making the best to preserve the safety of all in boxing. WBC will rule on Monday.”

Monroe is slated challenge WBC interim middleweight champion Jermall Charlo next Saturday (December 22) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. If Monroe is ruled out, Matt Korobov reportedly could step in as a late replacement.