Former light heavyweight world champion “Bad” Chad Dawson (35-5, 19 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over Quinton Rankin (15-6-2, 12 KOs) on Saturday night at the Foxwoods Resort and Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut. Dawson dominated the first four rounds. Rankin dropped Dawson with an uppercut in round five, but Rankin was deducted a point for punching behind the head. Rankin was deducted another point in round seven. Scores were 80-68, 78-72, 78-72.

Unbeaten featherweight Tramaine Williams (18-0, 6 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over Neil John Tabanao (17-6, 11 KOs). Scores were 99-91, 99-91, 98-92.