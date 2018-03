WBA super welterweight champion Brian “Boxi” Castaño (14-0, 10 KOs) and Cedric Vitu (46-2, 19 KOs) made weight for their clash tonight at La Seine Musicale de Boulogne-Bilancourt in Paris, France. Castaño and Vitu both made the 154lb division limit with plenty to spare. Castaño 148.3, while Vitu was 150. Ringstar France is promoting the boxing card.