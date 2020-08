Unbeaten middleweight Felix Cash (13-0, 9 KOs) defended his Commonwealth title with a fifth round KO against Jason Welborn (24-9, 7 KOs) on Friday night at “Fight Camp” outside London. Cash dropped Welborn twice in round five prompting Welborn’s corner to throw in the towel.

Super featherweight Zelfa Barrett (24-1, 15 KOs) knocked out previously unbeaten Eric Donovan (12-7, 7 KOs) in round eight. Donovan down multiple times.