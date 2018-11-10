By John DiSanto at ringside

In the main event at the Sugar House Casino in Philadelphia, local bantamweight Christian Carto remained undefeated, 17-0, 11 KOs, with a one-sided unanimous decision over Mexican journeyman Antonio Rodriguez, 13-23-2, 6 KOs. Carto dropped his foe with a body shot in the second round and staggered him numerous other times in the fight, but the hot prospect could not finish him off before the final bell. All three official scores were 60-53 in favor of Carto. A full report on the 6-bout Kings Promotions card will follow.