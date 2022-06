Unbeaten Brazilian lightweight Jonhatan “Maximus” Cardoso (14-0, 14 KOs) will put his 100% knockout ratio on the line against Panamanian Olympian Juan “El Olimpico” Huertas (15-3-1, 11 KOs) in a 10-round main event for the WBO Latino title on Friday, June 17 in Panama City, Panama.

Cardoso-Huertas, which is promoted by ProBox Promotions in association with Master Promotions and All Star Boxing, Inc., headlines a ProBox TV stream.