By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBC #7, WBO #10 light heavyweight Blake Caparello (29-3-1, 12 KOs) edged WBA #11 Regain Dessaix (16-2, 11 KOs) over ten rounds on Friday at the Melbourne Pavillion, Flemington, Victoria, Australia. The action see-sawed throughout the contest. Caparello gained control in round one and two but Dessaix came back to outwork the Melbourne based opponent in next two rounds. Caparello rebounded in round five but it was Dessaix who won round six connecting with accurate combinations. Round seven was Caparello’s round but Dessaix came back in following round to make the contest even after eight rounds. Rounds nine and ten were razor close but the former IBO world champion was awarded the decision by scores 96-94, 97-93,97-93.

Caparello’s only losses have been to Sergey Kovalev, Isaac Chilemba and Andre Dirrell. Dessaix looks to have a bright future in the light-heavyweight division