April 22, 2018

Canelo’s brother beats Son of Paez

Super welterweight Ramón “Inocente” Alvarez (26-3, 16 KOs), the older brother of Canelo Alvarez, hammered out a clearcut ten round unanimous decision over Jorge “Maromerito” Paez Jr. (41-11-2, 24 KOs), the son of former IBF lightweight champion Jorge “Maromero” Paez, on Saturday night at the Gimnasio de Usos Múltiples del Parque de Rafael in Guadalajara, Mexico. Alvarez took over in round four and won by scores of 100-90, 99-91 and 97-93.

Photo: Zanfer Promotions

In the co-feature, super flyweight Jose “Gallito” Quirino (19-2-2, 9 KOs) scored a tenth round stoppage of former world champion Hernan “Tyson” Marquez (44-9-2, 30 KOs). Marquez took a lot of punishment in rounds eight and nine, and the ref decided to wave it off at the beginning of round ten.
Photo: Zanfer Promotions

