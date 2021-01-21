It’s official. Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez will defend his WBC and WBA super middleweight titles against Avni Yidirim on Saturday February 27 at the Hard Rock Stadium (home of the Miami Dolphins and Miami Hurricanes) in Miami Gardens, Florida, live on DAZN.

Canelo Alvarez: “Avni Yildirim is a good boxer and I know we will put on an exciting fight. I’m very glad that we are able to bring this event to Miami, a short distance from where my hero, Muhammad Ali, trained. February 27 will be a great night for the sport.”

Avni Yildirim: “I am honored as a mandatory to fight again for the big green belt – thank you to everyone who is involved. I always give my all – and everybody should be ready to see a war. I am coming to make my country proud – I am representing the whole of Turkey.”

An announcement on ticket on-sale dates and prices will be made in due course.