Canelo y GGG realizarán mini gira de prensa Para lanzar la batalla de la trilogía del 17 de septiembre entre Saúl ‘Canelo’ Alvarez y Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin en DAZN PPV, Canelo y GGG realizarán conferencias de prensa en Los Ángeles y la ciudad de Nueva York a partir de la próxima semana. La gira de prensa de Los Ángeles es el 24 de junio en Hollywood y de Nueva York es tres días después, el 27 de junio. Huertas y El Nica ganan en Ciudad de Panamá El WBC presenta el cinturón Freedom 2022 Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

