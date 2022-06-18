Para lanzar la batalla de la trilogía del 17 de septiembre entre Saúl ‘Canelo’ Alvarez y Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin en DAZN PPV, Canelo y GGG realizarán conferencias de prensa en Los Ángeles y la ciudad de Nueva York a partir de la próxima semana. La gira de prensa de Los Ángeles es el 24 de junio en Hollywood y de Nueva York es tres días después, el 27 de junio.
