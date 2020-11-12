Looks like Canelo Alvarez (53-1-2, 36 KOs) may face WBA super middleweight champion Callum Smith (27-0, 19 KOs) in December. ESPN’s Salvador Rodríguez reports that Canelo-Smith will land at Cowboys Stadium in Dallas or the Alamodome in San Antonio on December 18, 19, or 20. Also interesting is that Smith is promoted by Matchroom and there is a possibility Canelo-Smith could land on DAZN, the network Canelo just left.

The names of IBF super middleweight champ Caleb Plant and WBC mandator Avni Yildirim had previously been mentioned as Canelo’s next opponent.

ESPN’s