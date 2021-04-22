Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders broke their big fight preparations to speak to Eddie Hearn for an e-press conference ahead of their May 8 super middleweight WBC/WBA/WBO unification clash at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on DAZN.

Canelo Alvarez: “I feel like I am in my prime. I’m going to win, without a doubt.”

Billy Joe Saunders: “It’s a legacy fight because of what is on the line. It’s the pinnacle, the top of the mountain.”

_