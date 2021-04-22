Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders broke their big fight preparations to speak to Eddie Hearn for an e-press conference ahead of their May 8 super middleweight WBC/WBA/WBO unification clash at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on DAZN.
Canelo Alvarez: “I feel like I am in my prime. I’m going to win, without a doubt.”
Billy Joe Saunders: “It’s a legacy fight because of what is on the line. It’s the pinnacle, the top of the mountain.”
Canelo has a harder time fighting slick boxers (*who doesn’t?) like Saunders, but he seems to be in his prime, whereas Saunders seems have slipped a bit. Maybe the level of opposition had something to do with both fighters’ latest fights, but I’d be surprised if Saunders frustrates Canelo and makes a competitive fight. I hope he does, but Canelo will likely attack Saunders’ body to slow him down and go for the KO once he isn’t moving well.
It´s easy to say Canelo is going to break Saunders down. He probably will. But I´ve underestimated Saunders before.
I really hope Saunders can stay away, irritate and neutralize Canelo long enough to create doubts, if he can the fight might develop interestingly.
Canelo had severe problems with Erislandy Lara and Saunders mastered both Lemieux and Eubank Jr.
If you look from that perspective the fight might be more even than most people predict. I really hope, it would be more fun.
Since Erislandy Lara fight, Canelo has faced small matters as GGG, Kovalev and Jacobs. Eventhough you can question one or perhaps two results, it means he´s been up against top quality and has received the best possible experience.
That will be the difference I guess.
I agree with Max and zockerbit but it’s interesting how most people, myself included get caught up with overhyped well promoted DAZN/Canelo fights where Canelo is highly favored. Canelo is currently the best in boxing and should start listening to his fans, boxing analysts and the entire boxing community and simply fight the very best competitors .
Well, step by step Canelo is silencing the critics by the level of competition he is facing. What Saunders is about to face isn’t the Canelo Floyd and Trout faced, both with great skills that made a difficult night for Canelo, this time Canelo knows what to do and I believe that not matter what kind of game plan Saunders will bring, he will have the right answer to stop Saunders in the late rounds