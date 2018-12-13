Photos: Tom Hogan-Hoganphotos/Golden Boy Promotions

WBC, WBA middleweight world champion Canelo Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs) and WBA super middleweight world champion Rocky Fielding (27-1, 15 KOs) hosted a media workout today at Chase Square at Madison Square Garden ahead of their 12-rounder on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Below is what the fighters had to say:

Canelo Alvarez: I’m ready. I’m ready to make history, and I hope people enjoy a good fight. Athletes on the level that I’m on can’t get comfortable. Everyone is coming to win and to rip your head off, so that makes the opponent more dangerous. I don’t underestimate anybody. I prepare 100 percent for everything and I’m ready for Saturday without a doubt.”

Rocky Fielding: People are talking a lot about the size difference, and I have to make that a factor on Saturday night because I need to use every advantage that I’ve got. It’s my weight division. I’ve been at super middleweight for a long time. I make the weight well and he’s stepping up. The bookmakers are going to lose money.

Canelo and Rocky were joined by David Lemieux (40-4, 34 KOs), Tureano Johnson (20-2, 14 KOs), Sadam “World Kid” Ali (26-2, 14 KOs), Mauricio “El Maestro” Herrera (24-7, 7 KOs) and many other fighters from the undercard.

David Lemieux: “You know what? I’m here to do business. It’s going to be the same scenario in the ring, I have to look spectacular this weekend no matter who’s in front of me, and Johnson is front of me. I’m going to take good care of him.”

Tureano Johnson: “David Lemieux is a great puncher, but he does have some flaws, and that’s what I’m going to expose Saturday night. Many have beaten Lemieux, but this is going to be a new one. Trust me: this is a treat. We all know that he’s a great finisher. Once he sees a wounded animal he goes for the kill, but indeed Tureano doesn’t know how to get wounded. I don’t even know how to get hurt. I’m expecting him to bring the best David Lemieux he can possibly be, but David Lemieux, it’s going to be a hell of a fight for you if you think you’re going to knock Tureano out.”

Sadam Ali: “I feel like every fight moving forward is going to be a must-win. If you want to be great in your career, you’re supposed to think like that. In life you know there’s ups and downs, you just have to keep fighting.”

Mauricio Herrera: I took some time off, I had to recover a little bit. I needed to feel the hunger with boxing, and I got it back. I got a chance with Sadam, so I’m here to prove something. I know I’m not old. I still feel good I feel young. We’ll see Saturday night how I look.

Vergil Ortiz: My opponent [Omar Tienda] has a pretty good record. He’s 19-5 with 12 knockouts. He has more knockouts than I have fights. He’s only been stopped in one of the five losses. So, there’s a pretty good chance he can go the distance, but I’m going to do what I do best. Towards the end of 2019, I for sure want to get a world title shot. I want to be world champion by the end of 2019.”

Tevin Farmer: “My goal is to stop him inside four rounds – it has nothing to do with Gervonta Davis (who beat him in eight rounds). This is about me. James Tennyson said he could KO me and I knocked him out in five, so now I want to do it in four. I am only competing against myself. The goal is to win the fight, but if I stop him in four rounds, then I’ve improved on the last fight. If I stop him quicker than Davis, oh well, I’ve knocked him out before him, it doesn’t matter.”

Katie Taylor: I am probably the highest paid female fighter in the world, thanks to Eddie and Matchroom. I spoke to a lot of promoters before I spoke to Eddie and he really did have the same vision that I had. He was as excited as me about the future and now I have the chance to be a part of the new venture with DAZN too which is great for me. I am developing a fan base in the US as well as back home in Ireland and the UK. It’s such an exciting time for me and I am loving the pro game.”

Ryan Garcia: (Canelo) taught me a lot stuff about the business of the game and also stuff in the ring during sparring. I’m a very visual learner so it’s what I see when he was sparring and training hard. That’s my thing, that’s my world. It’s perfect all my fans get to watch me fight and they get to see what I do. This is iconic, this is crazy. It’s a dream come true anybody to fight or play ball or do anything at Madison Square Garden. I’m just honored to fight here.”

Lamont Roach Jr: It has been a long journey, it’s been a long and I still got more to go. What’s next, a world title. I’m ranked number 5 in the WBO. Right now I have the WBO international championship, after I defend it hopefully they bump me up into one of those mandatory spots that put me in line for a title eliminator title or a title. My ideal fight, any champion.”

Bilal Akkway: “I’m actually very excited. It’s a great pleasure and privilege to be fighting in such an arena, and sharing the ring with such names as Canelo. I’m going to treat it like another fight just go out there and do my thing. I can say he’s (Canelo) in good condition even though he’s moved up to 168 for this fight. He’s still strong at that weight. He’s looking good.”

