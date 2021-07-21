Canelo-Plant el 18 de septiembre? El campeón súper welter del WBC/ AMB / OMB, Canelo Alvarez, y el campeón de la FIB Caleb Plant se están acercando a un acuerdo para un enfrentamiento del 18 de septiembre por el título indiscutible de las 168 libras. Canelo se mudaría de DAZN y regresaría al pago por evento a través de la red FOX. Se sabía que las opciones eran un problema en un momento. Se espera que Las Vegas sea la ciudad anfitriona. Núñez-Aguilar el 29 de julio en Los Mochis, Sinaloa

