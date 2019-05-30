By Gabriel F. Cordero

Mauricio Sulaiman, president of the World Boxing Council, said this week in Mexico City that Saúl ¨Canelo¨ Álvarez will be the first franchise champion of the organization and that they will soon provide complete details. Alvarez defeated Daniel Jacobs to become the unified middleweight champion and will receive preferential attention from the WBC to reach a consensus on his possible challengers to make the best fights for Canelo and the fans.

“Canelo will represent the WBC in all his fights as a franchise fighter. He is the face of the WBC and in any fight in the division he will be the official WBC representative,” said Sulaiman.