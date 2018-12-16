Photos: Sumio Yamada

When Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez dethroned super middleweight champion Rocky Fielding on Saturday, he became just the fifth champion to hold a WBA world title in three divisions, and the first champion to accomplish the feat above featherweight.

Canelo’s WBA triple crown:

2013 vs. Austin Trout (WBA super welterweight)

2018 vs. Gennady Golovkin (WBA middleweight)

2018 vs. Rocky Fielding (WBA super middleweight)

Can you name the other four?

Wilfredo Vazquez

1987 vs. Chan Young Park (WBA bantamweight)

1992 vs. Raul Perez (WBA super bantamweight)

1996 vs. Eloy Rojas (WBA featherweight)

Leo Gamez

1988 vs. Bong-Jun Kim (WBA minimumweight)

1993 vs. Shiro Yahiro (WBA light flyweight)

1999 vs. Hugo Soto (WBA flyweight)

2000 vs. Hideki Todaka (WBA super flyweight)

Note: Gamez is the only fighter with four WBA belts in different divisions.

Kazuto Ioka

2012 vs. Akira Yaegashi (WBA minimumweight)

2012 vs. Jose Alfredo Rodriguez (WBA light flyweight)

2015 vs. Juan Carlos Reveco (WBA flyweight)

Nonito Donaire

2009 vs. Rafael Concepcion (WBA interim super flyweight)

2014 vs. Simpiwe Vetyeka (WBA featherweight)

2018 vs. Ryan Burnett (WBA bantamweight)

–

