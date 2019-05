It was heated to say the least when world champions Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs faced off at the weigh-in before their WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight unification fight on Saturday in Las Vegas. Both fighters are normally very respectful, but after a scuffle broke out, all filters switched off.



Daniel Jacobs: That motherf__ker right there, he’s gonna get it tomorrow. Watch that sh_t!

Canelo Alvarez: I see fear. There was fear in what he did. Chinga tu Madre! (f__k your mother).