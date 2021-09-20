Unified WBA/WBC/WBO super middleweight world champion Canelo Álvarez says he wants to make history against undefeated IBF super middleweight world champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant in their November 6 PPV showdown at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The Canelo-Plant winner will become the first undisputed 168-pound world champion of the four-belt era. If Canelo wins, he would become the first undisputed champion hailing from Mexico or Latin America.

“At the end of the day, this is what I want to do with my career, make history,” said Canelo. “These things, like becoming the first to be the unified champion at 168 pounds, is making history. To potentially be one of the few who holds this prestigious honor in any weight class makes me very happy. For my country, this would be a huge accomplishment. I want to be remembered as one of the greatest in the history of the sport.”