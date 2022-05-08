By Hesiquio Balderas

“I don’t think I lost the fight,” Canelo Alvarez stated in response to questions from Mexican media right after the fight. “I lost a few rounds, but I didn’t lose the fight. I felt good to be honest, maybe a little tired over the last few rounds but that’s because of the weight.”

“I’m looking for the difficult fights, I want to make history.”

“He won four or five rounds, not more than that.”