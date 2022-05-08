By Hesiquio Balderas
“I don’t think I lost the fight,” Canelo Alvarez stated in response to questions from Mexican media right after the fight. “I lost a few rounds, but I didn’t lose the fight. I felt good to be honest, maybe a little tired over the last few rounds but that’s because of the weight.”
“I’m looking for the difficult fights, I want to make history.”
“He won four or five rounds, not more than that.”
Please, he lost all but one round. This man is so used to cheating with illegal steroids and gift decisions that he can’t accept the loss. He lost this fight by a large margin. Those judges who scored it 115 – 113 are absolute lunatics who should never be near a ring again.
There’s no way Canelo won the first 4 rounds. At the most Canelo won 2 rounds. The fight was 118-112 maybe 117-113. Bivol won very comfortably.
As much as I respect you Canelo it’s unfortunate you’re acting like a sore loser because you lost by at least 9 rounds easily.
True story. He is still a role model and he needs to act like one. Hes gonna lose fans by being a sore loser.
“Still a role model”? No he’s not. He lost fair and square and he’s acting like a cry baby.
Why respect a cheating POS looser?
Sorry Cheatelo, you got your ass beat!
Exactly and he had no answers. He didn’t get better post-Floyd fight he just selected the right opponents. His obvious weakness is his stamina and he doesn’t do well against master boxers. Oscar in his prime or Pernell Whitaker would have made him look stupid. Canelo is overrated.
Look the guy gets respect of me because he took on a bigger guy and lost, every fighter will say they won when it was close. However this does nothing to Canelo’s credibility. Andrade in 2!
“Every fighter will say they won when it was close” yet there was NOTHING close about this fight!
He doesn’t get “respect” because he choose to move up in weight and now he’s whining and is using weight as an excuse as to why he lost. He’s also delusional knowing full well he got his ass handed to him.
It wasn’t close though. Canelo didn’t have a single round where he outlanded Bivol in any punch category (that’s right not even one round in jabs, power punches, or total punches). He was thoroughly dominated.
Then containminated meat speaks for itself
Conelo showing his true colors as a classless subhuman, who is lucky to have gone this far in boxing as he has. Bivol thrashed him tonight, and Beterbiev would’ve killed him tonight.
This has always been his character. Whenever he loses he makes excuses.
He was Lucky not to fight Beterbiev tonight, otherwise he would have taken to the hospital!
He didn’t lose??? Ahahahah!! Come on, let be honest, and as a warrior admit the defeat, don’t be a ridicolous clown!
April 25, 2021, Canelo interview qoute before defeating Saunders, ” Losers always make excuses, and always ahead of time. When I fight, I’m ready for any style. If you want to go out there and move, if you want to go out and do whatever you want, I am ready for that,” Canelo told ESPN Deportes.” Just not ready to accept the “L”!
I read another article where canelo accepted the loss so it’s just some dumb bs. Canelos not that great neither is Fury or the Paul brothers. For half a million I’ll fight all 4 within a year , punks
Concussion? Post fight he pretty much said he lost. He got whipped 9-3 10-2 Smh
this was when the Mexican media asked him. from what i understand, when he was asked in the ring about his loss, he seemed gracious in defeat. I think a rematch would be bigger business. It also makes a lot of sense, because I think if he just goes back down and beats the guys he has been beating, his mrque value would not be the big generator that it is now. Right now he has to stay at Light Heavy I think to be the star attraction that he has been. If not Bivol, how about fellow Mexican Ramirez. A lot of possibilities.
115-113, really 117-111/118-110 and Canelo wants to go for the rematch, so he can add another “L”? Bivol not only has the 3S’s but boxing IQ also. Same result as the first time around, winner Bivol. Skillage/Speedage/Strengthage to keep Canelo in checkage! If only Bivol was 8 weeks out of a hard ass fight maybe things would have been different. Take it back down to 168lbs.
You are 100% right. Alvarez is op small for light heavyweight
Canelos brains must have got rattled even more than I thought. The judges were overly generous to say the least, Like 10-2 Bivol was more realistic.
Sore loser. This is the true essence of Canelo. Whenever he loses, he makes excuses why it happened? He’s making excuses about weight and getting tired. Newsflash Canelo is known to get tired by round 8. We all know this. He also has difficulty fighting master boxers who stick to their game plan.0 Canelo has selected the right opponents post Floyd Mayweather but he has not improved. Bivol used his movement and boxing skills to win and not necessarily his size. Bivol is such a class act and proved me wrong.
A champ wins with grace, and a champ loses with grace. Take the loss like a man. It was a thorough domination.
BIVOL NEEDED THE 12TH TO WIN….WOW REALLY
I am beginning to wonder if anything is real
This was a stupid mismatch, but seems Canelo thinks he is some kind of superman… remember he called USYK !?!
I am a fan of him, but he need to be more humble.
Beating a washed Kovalev made him delusional.
He remain one of the greatest tho.
KARMA for NOT fighting BENAVIDEZ!!! And to think he was talking USYK?! Geez!!!! Even steroids can’t help him with that
One more joining the Teofimo Lopez “Delusional Club”