By Miguel Maravilla

Following his victory Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York newly crowned WBA super middleweight world champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (51-1-2, 34 KOs) talked about his win over England’s Rocky Fielding (27-2, 15 KOs). The Mexican superstar took a bite of the “Big Apple” with his knockout victory on his DAZN debut, fighting for the first time at the famed “Mecca of Boxing.”



“I want to thank everyone. I am happy for this victory here at Madison Square Garden and just happy to win this title,” Canelo said at the post-fight press conference. “It was a great experience for fighting here. I hope this is the first of many fights. It’s an honor fighting here.”

“Tonight was a great night for Canelo. He showed that he can hang with the big boys at 168. He looked very comfortable. I have to congratulate Canelo,” promoter Oscar De La Hoya said.

Moving up in weight to the 168 pound division, Canelo was impressive in winning the WBA super middleweight title in bold fashion by stopping the bigger fighter.

“That was the plan to work the body. He committed the mistake of trading with me,” Canelo said. “We knew that we can attack the body. Every punch I landed to the body, I felt that it affected him,” Canelo said.

Alvarez becomes the fourth Mexican fighter to win three world titles, in three different weight classes. Joining Julio Cesar Chavez, Erik Morales, Marco Antonio Barrera and Jorge Arce. Canelo is scheduled to return May 4th. Potential opponents include a third fight with Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, former middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs from Brooklyn seated ringside. David Lemieux has not been ruled out as his next opponent after being removed from his co-feature against Tureano Johnson due to dehydration. Other titlists at 160 and 168 includes a list ranging from Demetrius Andrade, the Charlo Brothers, Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez, and Callum Smith.

However, that decision remains for another day.

“Right now we will enjoy the victory and see what happens after. I feel good at 160 and 168 pounds. I still feel good,” stated Canelo.

“We have set aside the T-Mobile Arena for May 4th. We have plenty of options at 160 and 168,” De La Hoya said. “We are gonna go after the top guys. I mean who fights Golovkin back to back? Fighting at 168 has opened a lot of opportunities. The pool has gotten bigger. Canelo has a target on his back. Everyone wants to challenge him. We have to take a look at all the 160 and 168 pound fighters.”

When asked about potentially fighting at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

“It would be an honor to be fighting in Mexico and I would look forward to that,” Alvarez said.

“Canelo wants to make history. We are also looking to have him fight at Azteca Stadium,” Oscar said.

“Thank You and Happy Holidays,” Canelo and Oscar concluded.

Rocky Fielding

“I never shied away from the challenge. My hat goes off to Canelo. He is a great fighter…I stood there too long. I should have kept my height longer. He was coming forward and it’s hard to fight backwards…Thank You. I will be back.”

