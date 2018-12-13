By Miguel Maravilla

Mexican superstar WBC, WBA middleweight world champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs) and WBA world super middleweight champion Rocky Fielding (27-1, 15 KOs) of England held their final press conference Thursday at Madison Square Garden in New York. Canelo and Fielding will square of this Saturday night at the Garden live on DAZN.



Canelo Alvarez: “I’m happy to be here at Madison Square Garden. This is another chapter in my career. I know I have a challenge in front of me. I will make history come Saturday night.”

Rocky Fielding: “It’s great to be here. All the history here at the Garden. I’m looking forward to it. I believe in myself. I come here as a champ and that’s what champs do. We win.”

Also at the press conference were David Lemieux (40-4, 34 KOs) and his opponent Tureano Johnson (20-2, 14 KOs), who square off in a middleweight bout.

David Lemieux: “Saturday night I promise a spectacular fight. I have a lot of respect for Tureano Johnson. On Saturday night, Tureano Johnson, I promise a spectacular victory.”

Tureano Johnson: “I’m excited, ready, and energized. I have a lot of respect for Lemieux. Expect an awesome fight. I’m coming to bring it.”

IBF super featherweight champion Tevon Farmer (27-4-1, 6 KOs) spoke as he will defend his title against Francisco Fonseca (22-1-1, 16 KOs) of Costa Rica.

Tevon Farmer: “I’m ready for Saturday night. This is another opportunity to show I’m the best in the world.”

