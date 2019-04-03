WBA super featherweight world champion Andrew “El Chango” Cancio (24-4-2, 15 KOs) received the Key to the City today at the Joe Wine Recreation Center in his home city of Blythe, Calif. The champion was honored for his world title victory against Puerto Rican knockout artist Alberto “Explosivo” Machado (21-1, 17 KOs) this past February.



At the same time, Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy, presented Cancio with his new WBA title belt. The event was attended by hundreds of Blythe residents, including the Mayor of the city, Dale Reynolds.

Andrew Cancio: “I’ve always been a fighter, but now I’m a world champion. It feels cool to be able to bring this back home. This was my old stomping grounds, where I used to train. I’m so grateful for the fans I had before, and I’m so grateful for the fans I have now. I’m grateful for all of this.”

Oscar de la Hoya: “It’s very special for the City of Blythe to have its first world champion ever. I feel proud and humbled that Andrew Cancio is the one to accomplish this. It couldn’t have happened to a better person. He’s a hard worker, and he’s demonstrated that in the past. He’s a man that the kids here are going to look up to.”