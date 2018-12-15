RAM Boxing (William Ramirez) and Nica Boxing (Pablo Osuna) will close out 2018 today with another show for the locals at the Gimnasio Nicarao in Managua, Nicaragua. It is the fourth anniversary for Nica Boxing Promotions. The main event will feature former WBA regional beltholder Winston Campos (30-6-5, 18 KOs) facing countryman Moises Oliva (13-11, 6 KOs).

Campos had gone unbeaten in 14 fights prior to his loss to highly world ranked and unbeaten Josh Taylor earlier this year. Campos took the fight on less than two weeks’ notice for the opportunity but looks to get back on track for another big opportunity with proper notice.