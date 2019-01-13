January 13, 2019
Cabrera-Mioletti stops Escalante in three

By Ricardo Ibarra
Photos: Mike Blair/Boxingprospects.net

Notching his most impressive win to date, unbeaten Jr. lightweight prospect Giovanni Cabrera-Mioletti (15-0, 6 KOs) scored a decisive third round stoppage win over former world title contender Antonio Escalante (29-10, 20 KOs) on Friday night at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington.
Cabrera-Mioletti went to work early and dropped Escalante mid-way through the second round. In the third, Cabrera-Mioletti picked up the pressure and sent his foe to the matt for one last time with a series of hooks. The referee called an end to the fight at 1:48 of the round.

Cabrera-Mioletti, who originally hails from Seattle but now resides in Chicago, Illinois, adds his fifteenth consecutive win as a pro. El Paso, Texas’ Escalante, meanwhile, drops his fourth straight loss.

Five fights made up the undercard of Brian Halquist Productions’ 119th ‘Battle at the Boat’ card. In a Jr. welterweight match-up, Shae Green (3-0-1, 1 KO) eked out a four round split decision win over Journey Newson. Two of the judges scored the bout 38-37 for Green, while the last saw it for Newson at 38-37.

Undefeated light heavyweight Richard Van Siclen (6-0, 3 KOs), of Seattle, made his return to the ring after over a year on the sidelines, taking a four round unanimous decision victory over tough journeyman Eddie Hunter (10-15-2, 3 KOs). Scores were 40-35, and 40-34 twice.

Auburn, Washington’s Niko McFarland (3-4-1, 1 KO) claimed a four round split decision win over Luis DeAlba (0-2), of Seattle. Scores were 39-37 twice for McFarland and 39-37 for DeAlba. The bout was contested in the Jr. welterweight division.

Derick Bartelemy (1-8-2), of Eugene, Oregon, claimed his first win after eleven fights a pro, taking a four round unanimous decision win over William Parra-Smith (0-2) in a 135 lbs. bout. Official tallies read 40-35 twice and 39-37.

And in a light heavyweight contest, Luis Inguinez (1-1-1) beat the pro debuting Quinten Wyland in four rounder, taking a unanimous decision by scores of 40-36, 40-36, and 39-36.

The next ‘Battle at the Boat’ will take place on March 23rd. Tickets are on sale at the EQC box office and all Ticketmaster outlets.

