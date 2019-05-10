Former world champion Paul Butler and undefeated IBF number one contender Apinun Khongsong have been confirmed as the reserve fighters for the World Boxing Super Series semi-finals at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on May 18.

Butler will be on standby for the hotly anticipated bantamweight brawl between the ‘Monster’ Naoya Inoue and Emmanuel Rodriguez, while Khongsong is ready to step in for the super-lightweight showdown between local hero Josh Taylor and the ‘Beast’ Ivan Baranchyk.

“I’m really excited to be reserve once again,” said Butler, who was previously on call for the quarter-final clash between Ryan Burnett and Nonito Donaire last November at the SSE Hydro. “I loved the whole show and set up last time in Glasgow so I’m looking forward to getting back there. It’s a great card that I can’t wait to sit back and watch myself as a fan.” If not called upon as a reserve, the 30-year-old from Cheshire will be set for his own eight-round contest on the card.

“I’m excited to attend the WBSS tournament in Glasgow,” said Thailand’s Apinun Khonsong. “Both Baranchyk and Taylor are both very good boxers but I am also one of the best at 140lbs so this is my golden opportunity if I may fight on May 18. Whether I fight or not, my power punch will one day make me a world champion.”