Unbeaten WBA bantamweight champion Ryan Burnett (19-0, 9 KOs) outpointed game Yonfrez Parejo (21-3-1, 10 KOs) over twelve rounds on Saturday night at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Burnett was too quick and mobile for Parejo and he cruised to a 120-108, 120-108, 116-112 win. Eight straight decision wins now for Burnett.